Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to unveil his plan to ease the city's mounting pension problems Wednesday morning.One of his ideas involves the legalization of recreational marijuana. Sources say the mayor will propose that any tax money the city receives from the legalization of recreational marijuana will be dedicated entirely to the pensions.Mayor Emanuel will push state law makers to legalize marijuana as part of a larger plan to address a looming pension virus that will require nearly a billion dollars of new annual retirement payments by 2023. In his speech, the mayor plays to lay out the specifics of the major pension problem, even after he has issued record property taxes and other fees to help fund the city's four pension funds.During the meeting, Mayor Emanuel also plans map out other sources of revenue, including a plan to open a Chicago casino.