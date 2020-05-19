Amid coronavirus pandemic: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reflects on her first year in office, discusses challenges facing the year ahead

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first year in office has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, but was also filled with a number of other monumental moments.She reflected on the past year and discussed challenges her administration now faces during an interview Tuesday morning.Lightfoot discussed how the city plans to tackle the looming financial crisis in the wake of the coronavirus."I think we've been very clear about the fact that is substantial," Lightfoot said. "We are working on finalizing our number and we will share that with the public when when we're there.""I would say is this, all options are on the table. But I told my team, and I've been very clear about it, last option, property tax increase right next to that, furloughs and layoffs," she said.But the mayor has also had to deal with the fallout from her decision to do away with aldermanic privilege.Her first year in office was also marked by having to fire Eddie Johnson as police superintendent for lying about a drinking and driving incident and the Chicago teachers strike, which shut down schools for 11 days.But as a mother, Lightfoot is also now dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on schools and e-learning. She says her daughter, Vivian, seems to be adapting fairly well."Well, much to Vivian Lightfoot's dismay, it's going pretty well for her," Lightfoot said."She wakes up every morning with an email, video email from her teacher. By the time I leave in the morning the whole class is on a Zoom session. The teachers are using I think the Socratic method and calling on students, so I think It's actually going pretty well for her," she said.After a year in office, Lightfoot said she doesn't really think of herself as a politician. Instead, she thinks of herself as a leader and an elected official.