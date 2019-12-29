CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new year means new laws.
More than 250 new laws will go into effect on January 1st, and if you're a motorist, several of them will impact how you drive.
Chicago Attorney Patrick Salvi stopped by ABC7 to discuss the break down the new laws.
Illinois residents will no longer be able to watch streaming video while driving.
Staring Jan. 1, 2020, you'll pay more for reckless driving. The maximum penalty for hitting a construction worker increases to $25,000. The fine for illegally passing a school bus doubles on January 1. Drivers who violate Scott's Law may be fined up to $10,000.
New in 2020: Illinois driving laws every motorist needs to know taking effect January 1
