Politics

New in 2020: Illinois driving laws every motorist needs to know taking effect January 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new year means new laws.

More than 250 new laws will go into effect on January 1st, and if you're a motorist, several of them will impact how you drive.

Chicago Attorney Patrick Salvi stopped by ABC7 to discuss the break down the new laws.

RELATED: New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that take effect January 1

Illinois residents will no longer be able to watch streaming video while driving.

Staring Jan. 1, 2020, you'll pay more for reckless driving. The maximum penalty for hitting a construction worker increases to $25,000. The fine for illegally passing a school bus doubles on January 1. Drivers who violate Scott's Law may be fined up to $10,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisdistracted drivingtexting while drivinglawslegaldriving
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dozens displaced, 1 injured after Ind. apartment fire: officials
Man, 20, critical after being shot in head at South Shore party: police
21 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
13-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in mall parking lot shooting
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
'The holiday season has a different meaning now," Dispatcher helps deliver baby over 911 call
Show More
Chicago Park District hosts 'Free Fitness Week'
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning showers, mostly cloudy Sunday
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
Water main break causes flooding, closes streets in north suburbs
Michigan State University student shot and killed in Chatham while home on break
More TOP STORIES News