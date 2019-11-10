Newsviews: What to expect from legalized marijuana

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5687849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Recreational marijuana is about to become legal in Illinois. Part 1.

Recreational marijuana is about to become legal in Illinois.However, the new law comes with a lot of unanswered questions.For example, what impact will it have on the workplace? Some employers conduct drug testing or pre-employment screening.Will things change if you're now using a product that is legal in Illinois?For more insight, we sat down with attorney David Fish with the Fish Law Firm in Naperville.In the second half, our guest is Ileo Lott the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Oakton Community College.The school just started a program this fall to prepare students for a career in the medical marijuana industry.