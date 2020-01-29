Politics

Gov. JB Pritzker to deliver State of the State address in Springfield Wednesday

By
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker delivered the 2020 State of the State address Wednesday in Springfield.

Pritzker touched on the successes of the past year and his agenda for 2020. The address comes one day after former state Senator Martin Sandoval pleaded guilty in a corruption case.

The governor is expected to do a little cheerleading about the last year, a balanced bipartisan budget, historic investments in capital projects and education.

He highlighted the fact that Illinois supports 6.2 million jobs and now has the lowest unemployment rate in history.

But he also touched on what he hopes to see the legislature accomplish, and one of those goals is ethics reforms.

"And now we have to work together to confront a scourge that has been plaguing our political system for far too long. We must root out the purveyors of greed and corruption -- in both parties -- whose presence infects the bloodstream of government," Pritzker said.

He focused on ending legislators serving as paid lobbyists and disclosing conflicts of interest. Pritzker also mentioned his commitment to diversity and inclusion in the administration.

RELATED: Illinois General Assembly to tackle ethics reform as Martin Sandoval pleads guilty to corruption charges

The specter of political corruption and self-dealing sent shockwaves through Springfield with Sandoval pleading guilty Tuesday to taking $250,000 in bribes and agreeing to cooperate with the feds.

"I'm deeply ashamed of actions I take full responsibility and apologize to the people of Illinois to most importantly to the constituents I served over the last 17 years," Sandoval said.

Sandoval's case is just the latest to draw attention to a culture of corruption, which Governor Pritzker has decried. At the end of the veto session last fall, he established an ethics commission and pushed through changes in lobbyist disclosures.
During his state of the state address before the House chamber Pritzker was expected to call for more reforms to be enacted this spring. He highlighted the need to adopt new clean energy and lower property taxes.

"I'm sure he's going to touch on ethics and he's going to be an important partner in getting that done," Democratic Senate President Don Harmon. "I believe tax sensibility and property tax relief will be part of his message, as well, so I think we're all singing from the same hymnal 09 and it will be good to have a governor at the dais giving loud voice to those concerns."

Republicans echo the need for ethics reforms to restore the public's confidence in the legislature. But they also want to see the governor pushing forward with property tax relief.

"I must say we were all very disappointed in this property tax task force, the results of that and he's got to put an emphasis on what we can do to reduce the tax burden, particularly the property tax burden on the people of Illinois," said Republican Senate Leader Bill Brady. "It's going to take growth, it's going to take a focus on business investment and job growth in this state."
