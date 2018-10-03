Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and his Democratic opponent JB Pritzker faced off in a debate hosted by ABC7 and held in conjunction with the League of Women Voters Wednesday night.There are four candidates running for governor, but only Pritzker and Rauner will be debating. The League of Women Voters' longstanding criteria for candidates to be included requires them to be polling at 10 percent within 30 days of the debate as a gauge of voter support.Only Rauner and Pritzker were above that threshold in recent polls, including one released Tuesday.The other two candidates are libertarian Kash Jackson and conservative William "Sam" McCann.Wednesday night's debate was issue-oriented, giving voters a chance to see where the candidates stand on the things that matter most in Illinois.Pritzker's trouble with toilets and tax breaks, and Rauner's issues with emails related to the Quincy Veterans Home have put both candidates on the defensive this week.Ruaner found himself under attack again over his handling of the Quincy Veterans Home legionnaire's disease deaths after emails obtained by WBEZ radio showed his administration delayed notifying the public about the deaths in 2015, deciding instead to wait until reporters asked about it."And the fact that this administration, which is now been proven by the emails have just totally disregarded the health and safety of our veterans at Quincy, is not only negligent on their behalf but it is a failure of leadership in the Rauner administration," said State Senator Mike Hastings (D-19th District).The governor's office said it responded quickly and effectively to the situation, adding, "While quality patient care is our prime responsibility - there were internal discussions on the timing of press releases, inquiries about status of draft releases, review and coordination for timely public notification."The news came one day after a report by the Cook County Inspector General accused Prtizker of a "scheme to defraud" when he had toilets ripped out of a home in Gold Coast, allowing him to claim $330,000 in property tax breaks.The Illinois Republican Delegation has sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney requesting a federal investigation."The brazenness the arrogance and the stupidity here by JB Pritzker here goes a long way towards raising questions about his suitability for office. I mean even Rod Blagojevich didn't commit any crimes until he got elected," said Pat Brady, former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party.Attacks between the two campaigns are only going to ramp up as Election Day approaches."But as you get closer to the finish line more people are going to be paying attention on a daily basis and I think with both of these candidates, And more importantly with the staffs they have, it's pretty good staff's on both sides, they're going to be going at each other tooth and nail," said political strategist Thom Serafin.Lisa Madigan's office said Wednesday that the Attorney General has launched a criminal investigation into what happened in Quincy, and whether laws were violated and if people were in formed in an appropriate manner.Serafin said the candidates have a lot at stake, and the way they handle themselves, and the questions, will have a ripple effect in the days and weeks ahead."The material that comes out of the debates, with all the resources on both sides, they can take those responses and reactions tonight and have everybody see them and hear them in 48 hours so it's important the performance, it's important on the issues," said Thom Serafin, political strategist.Serafin said with Rauner trailing by 22 points in the most recent poll it's like being in the fourth quarter of a football game, down by four touchdowns.