Rep. Dan Lipinski retains House seat, defeating Holocaust denier Art Jones

CHICAGO (WLS) --U.S. House Rep. Dan Lipinski won in Illinois' 3rd District Tuesday, defeating Republican Art Jones.
Lipinski, the incumbent, narrowly held on to the Democratic nomination in the March primary after facing a tough challenge from political newcomer Marie Newman.
With 85 percent of precincts reporting, Lipinski has 73.4 percent of the vote. Republican Art Jones had 26.6 percent.
Jones has been disavowed by the Illinois Republican Party as a Holocaust denier and Nazi sympathizer.
He gained the Republican nomination in the March primary after running unopposed.