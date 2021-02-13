better government association

Illinois Republicans' claims on state's COVID vaccine priorities fact checked

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Better Government Association and PolitiFact paired up to fact check a claim from Illinois Republicans regarding the state's COVID-19 vaccine priorities.

BGA reporter Kiannah Sepeda-Miller joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to discuss the project.

A claim from the Illinois GOP's Facebook and Twitter accounts said "Pritzker's Hierarchy of Vaccine Priorities" puts prisoners, politicians and college students ahead of "individuals with high-risk health factors, and everyone else."

Sepeda-Miller said they rated the GOP's post "half-true."

RELATED: Illinois' Black, Latinx residents getting fewer COVID-19 vaccines, early data shows

Inmates and state lawmakers are allowed to receive the vaccine in this phase, but those with comorbidities under 65 will be eligible Feb. 25.

College students are not eligible unless they fall under another category.

It can be easy to share images or graphics online, especially if they come from seemingly reputable sources, but some posts like this one can be half-true, Sepeda-Miller said. It's best to pause and check what you see online before you share it.

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrepublicansjb pritzkercoronavirusbetter government associationcoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
How is Mayor Lightfoot doing in her role? BGA takes a look
Chicago media holding news literacy camp
BGA's fight to make Navy Pier records public
CPS investigation by Chicago IG began after BGA report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight over witnesses could delay Trump impeachment trial conclusion
Wind Chill Advisory in effect over weekend
Streets and Sanitation employee fatally struck by salt truck on South Side
Last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24
10% of Illinoisans have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
ICE nearly released child sex abuse convicts despite Biden memo
IL prison deaths could soon require family notification
Show More
Lisle man accused of impersonating CPD cop dangerous: judge
How a star surgeon's personal, professional lives converged to expose lies
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
Florida man proposes with ring stolen from other girlfriend: police
Chicago Weather: Steady light snow Saturday
More TOP STORIES News