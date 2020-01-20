Sen. Don Harmon elected president of Illinois State Senate, beating out Sen. Kimberly Lightford

NOW: Don Harmon selected the next Senate President receiving a rousing round of applause ⁦@ABC7Chicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/JIal2mu656 — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) January 19, 2020

John Cullerton has officially resigned as Senate President. Governor JB Pritzker now presiding in the formal selection process for Harmon as successor ⁦@ABC7Chicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/VMqbhn6FVg — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) January 19, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Senate has elected a new Senate President.Senator Don Harmon was voted into the seat Sunday afternoon.The two contenders, Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and Assistant Majority leader Harmon, arrived early in the morning. After a day of caucusing the two reached a deal resulting in Sen. Harmon becoming the new Illinois Senate President.Sen. Lightford arrived smiling and expressing confidence that she would be able to garner the votes needed to become the first African American woman to be Senate President. However, Sen. Harmon won the first secret ballot 22-17 putting him in the top spot.Senator John Cullerton held the position for more than a decade, but announced his retirement last November.