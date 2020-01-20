senate

Sen. Don Harmon elected president of Illinois State Senate, beating out Sen. Kimberly Lightford

By
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Senate has elected a new Senate President.

Senator Don Harmon was voted into the seat Sunday afternoon.



The two contenders, Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and Assistant Majority leader Harmon, arrived early in the morning. After a day of caucusing the two reached a deal resulting in Sen. Harmon becoming the new Illinois Senate President.

Sen. Lightford arrived smiling and expressing confidence that she would be able to garner the votes needed to become the first African American woman to be Senate President. However, Sen. Harmon won the first secret ballot 22-17 putting him in the top spot.

Senator John Cullerton held the position for more than a decade, but announced his retirement last November.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldsenategovernment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SENATE
Trump impeachment trial begins, senators vowing 'impartial justice'
Senator calls CNN reporter 'liberal hack' over impeachment question
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
Freshman legislator named to seat vacated by ex-Sen. Sandoval
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Lake effect snow possible as temps bring bitter cold, severe wind chill across area
Prince Harry speaks out after decision to step back from royal duties
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
10 residents displaced in Austin apartment fire
Building A Better Chicago: Affordable housing resource guide
Show More
VIDEO: Truck engulfed in flames careens down icy interstate
Video: Teen takes break from clearing snow to bust a move
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitter cold Sunday with wind chills up to minus 20
SpaceX completes astronaut escape test ahead of first mission: VIDEO
2nd man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial held without bail: records
More TOP STORIES News