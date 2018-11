Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in a debate against Stacey Evans Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Atlanta.

In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Christine Hallquist speaks during campaign news conference in Vergennes, Vt.

Jared Polis, Democratic candidate for Colorado's governorship, speaks during the first stop of a statewide bus tour to drum up support among Democrats Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

In this June 28, 2018, photo Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan speaks during the Idaho District 18 Democrats Campaign Kickoff BBQ in Boise, Idaho.

In this Oct. 6 photo, Young Kim, a candidate who is running for a U.S. House seat in the 39th District in California, smiles outside her campaign office in Yorba Linda, Calif.

Minnesota 5th Congressional District candidate, Democrat Ilhan Omar, listens during a roundtable against gun violence Friday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Minneapolis.

U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., goes over the rules in a television studio prior to a televised debate with U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Phoenix.

A handful of candidates are poised to make history if they win Tuesday's elections.This year is one of the most diverse sets of races for Congress and governor seats ever, according to a New York Times report looking at candidates of color, female candidates and LGBT candidates.The potentially history-making races could produce the nation's first transgender governor and the first Somali-American in Congress, among others. Here's a look at some of those candidates.Governor of GeorgiaAbrams would be the country's first black female governor.Governor of VermontHallquist would be the country's first openly transgender governor.Governor of ColoradoPolis would be the country's first openly gay male governor.Governor of IdahoJordan would be the country's first Native American governor.House of Representatives in California's 39th districtKim would be the first Korean-American female ever elected to Congress.House of Representatives in Minnesota's 5th districtOmar would be the first Somali-American ever elected to Congress. Along with Rashida Tlaib, who is running in Michigan, she could be the first or one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress. Kyrsten Sinema , DemocratSenator of ArizonaSinema would become the country's first bisexual Senator. She is already the first bisexual Congresswoman.