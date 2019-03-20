chicago mayor election

Toni Preckwinkle halts TV ads 2 weeks ahead of mayoral election

Toni Preckwinkle participated in a forum at Malcolm X College in Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle has halted all television ads, a stunning development just two weeks before the election.

Could this be a sign of trouble in the campaign?

Political strategists say that in a race like this, once you go up on TV, you don't go dark. One political observer suggested Preckwinkle may concerned about what her polling is showing.

RELATED: Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Coverage of mayor's race, candidates and more
Meet the two candidates in the race for Chicago mayor: Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle.



When asked if the commercials were halted because money was running out, Preckwinkle responded: "We're making strategic decisions to put us in the best place to win this campaign.

Her campaign did say that they "should be back up soon."

Preckwinkle picked up some endorsements Tuesday from the West Side politicians and pastors.

Meanwhile, her opponent, Lori Lightfoot, launched her closing ad -- a lighthearted one featuring her 13-year-old daughter waving and dancing and being goofy in the background.

Lightfoot said it was actually her daughter's suggestion because she was disappointed she wasn't in any earlier ads. "I'm Lori Lightfoot and I'm running for mayor for our daughter's future and all Chicago's children," she says in the commercial.

"Look, I just think we wanted to have a little bit of a light touch in these closing days, there's been a lot of rancor that happened since President Preckwinkle gave her election night speech," Preckwinkle said.

During that election night speech, Preckwinkle went on the attack about Lightfoot's lack of political experience. A theme that continued during Preckwinkle's endorsement from Congressman Danny Davis, D-Chicago.

"She has accomplishments that she can point to, not just speculations, not just what I'd like to see," Davis said.

RELATED: Lightfoot responds to accusations she covered up police-involved shooting in 2000

On the money trail, Preckwinkle has reported receiving more than $75,000 this week from three trade groups or construction PACs.

Lightfoot, meanwhile reported a $100,000 contribution from philanthropist Meredith Bluhm-Wolf, daughter of billionaire Neil Bluhm. She has also reported getting $50,000 from Laura Ricketts and another $65,000 from two trade unions.

Election Day for Chicago is April 2. Early voting has already started.

The Race for Chicago Mayor: The People's Forum
ABC7 Chicago, in partnership with League of Women Voters Chicago and Univision Chicago will broadcast a community focused mayoral forum live Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m.


The two mayoral candidates will debate 6 p.m. Wednesday. Watch live on ABC7, online at www.abc7chicago.com and on our news app.

ABC7 anchors Alan Krashesky and Cheryl Burton will host the candidate forum with our partners the League of Women Voters of Chicago and Univision Chicago.
