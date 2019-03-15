Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Coverage of mayor's race, candidates and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Election Day for the 2019 Chicago mayoral, city office and aldermanic runoff races is fast approaching. Take a look at the latest coverage on the candidates.
Runoff Election Coverage
Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election begins Friday
Toni Preckwinkle visits WCL ahead of historic mayoral runoff
Chicago mayoral forum focuses on crime - and how to reduce it
Twitter spat between Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Nick Sposato spills over into mayor's race
Chicago mayoral candidates debate in front of Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Lightfoot questions Preckwinkle's intent over sexual orientation response
Newsviews: Chicago mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Mayor Election 2019: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle participate in Rainbow PUSH Coalition forum
Chicago Mayor Election 2019: Willie Wilson endorses Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Mayor Election: Preckwinkle, Lightfoot square off in first head-to-head forum
Chicago mayoral race shaping up as experience versus change
Business and labor groups weighing mayoral endorsements
Chicago mayoral election: Hispanic vote up for grabs in mayors race
Lightfoot, Preckwinkle signal bruising battle in 5 weeks to mayoral runoff
General Election Coverage
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle set for April runoff
Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Ameya Pawar headed for runoff in city treasurer election
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Lightfoot, Preckwinkle to face off in April runoff
Chicago mayoral election 2019 sees low voter turnout
How much money is driving Chicago's mayoral election?
Newsviews: The challenge facing Chicago's next mayor
Preckwinkle fires campaign manager over controversial Facebook post
Voter shaming: Mailer sent to Chicago voters claims to tell which neighbors have voted in recent elections
Chicago voters undecided about crowded mayoral race
Lori Lighfoot picks up endorsements in week before Chicago mayoral election
Chicago mayoral candidates comment on 'golden parachutes' for Emanuel appointees
9 vie for 20th Ward alderman
Chicago Treasurer's Race - Meet the Candidates
Newsviews: Toni Preckwinkle and Garry McCarthy
5 Chicago mayoral candidates face off in forum
Meet the original 14 Candidates for Chicago Mayor
Gery Chico
Bill Daley
Amara Enyia
Bob Fioretti
La Shawn Ford
John Kozlar
Jerry Joyce
Lori Lightfoot
Garry McCarthy
Susana Mendoza
Toni Preckwinkle
Paul Vallas
Willie Wilson
Neal Sales-Griffin - ABC7 Chicago reached out to Mr. Sales-Griffin to schedule an interview on several occasions. He was unavailable.
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Coverage of mayor's race, candidates and more
