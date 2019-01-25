The President will make remarks regarding the shutdown in the Rose Garden today at 1:30pm. This will be an open press event. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 25, 2019

President Donald Trump is expected to announce a proposal to temporarily reopen government, ending the 35-day shutdown with a clean bill to end the shutdown without obtaining any funding for his $5.7 billion border wall request, according to congressional and White House sources.Trump is set to speak from the White House on Friday afternoon about the partial government shutdown.His appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.Press secretary Sarah Sanders tweets that Trump will "make remarks" but she's offering no more details about what the president will say.This comes a day after a splintered Senate swatted down competing Democratic and Republican plans for ending the partial government shutdown on Thursday, leaving President Trump and Congress with no obvious formula for halting the longest-ever closure of federal agencies and the damage it is inflicting around the country.