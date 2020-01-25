Politics

Trump reveals new Space Force logo

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump revealed on Friday what will be the U.S. Space Force logo, many noting how it looks oddly similar to the "Star Trek" Starfleet Starship duty insignia.

Trump insisted in his tweet he consulted with military leaders to create the logo for the newly-created sixth branch of the U.S. military.

"After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!" Trump tweeted.


George Takei, a former actor in the Star Trek series chimed in on Twitter as well saying, "Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this."


Trump has been a strong advocate for the creation of Space Force, which became separate military service alongside the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.

The military's newest service will fall under the Department of the Air Force, much as the U.S. Marine Corps is a separate service within the Department of the Navy.

The central role of the Space Force will be to organize, train and equip military personnel whose primary job is space operations within the other military services.
