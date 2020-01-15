Donald Trump holds Milwaukee campaign rally same night as first Democratic debate of 2020

President Donald Trump

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- Thousands of supporters packed into the Panther Arena Tuesday night as President Donald Trump made his way back to the Midwest for a rally in Milwaukee. The event comes on the same night that the Democrats are holding another debate, which will be the first since the new year.

It was a sea of red hats championing the familiar Trump slogans like, "Make America Great." Ardent supporters, including a number from Illinois, came to the rally to cheer on the president who won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than one percent of the vote.

The event site is said to hold nearly 13,000 people and the Trump campaign said they expected the building to be filled.

Thousands of supporters pack into the Panther Arena in Milwaukee to cheer on President Donald Trump as he makes his way back to the Midwest for a campaign rally.


Among those first in line were folks who got arrived at the arena nearly 24 hours early on Monday afternoon.

"It's so important to be here early to show our support and love for the president, and what he does for the country and who he fights for," said David Roswell of Yorkville, who was first in line. "He's fighting for everybody here, doesn't matter where you come from, what race, creed, nationality, money; he's here for all of us so, and we want to show him our thanks and support."

"This has been a major bucket list item for me," said Wendy Calcaterra, who had been waiting in line since 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A Trump spokeswoman said the timing of the rally is no coincidence with the Democratic contenders holding another debate the same night in Iowa, just three weeks before the Iowa Caucuses.

This rally also comes on the eve of the day when the House Democrats will be sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, giving Trump's supporters all the more reason to be here.

"You know what, we're gonna do what we have to do," said Bonnie Kassel of Crystal Lake. "They're just making noise because they can't beat Trump, they're trying to do everything they can and I'm not worried about it."

A group of protesters with a group called "Refuse Fascism" gathered on Chicago's North Side to caravan up to Milwaukee and join others at a demonstration scheduled at a park a few blocks from the arena.

Trump supporters gather in Milwaukee for a campaign rally the same night as the first debate in 2020.



"Why are we going? Because every day the Trump/Pence regime remains in power the catastrophic threat to humanity grows," said Lou Downey. "Look at the assassination of Suleimani ripping apart any pretense of international law."

The crowd outside included both young and old, but mostly white supporters. Among them was a family from Cary who brought their 10-year-old daughter.

"There is a certain respect with the office of the president of the United States that I think that our children should respect, no matter who it is," said Rachael Lawrence. "And that's why I brought my daughter here and got her out of school."

"It's just kinda cool to meet the president, I guess," Lawrence's daughter Serena said.

Trump's rally will begin at 7 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Panther Arena.
