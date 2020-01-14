President Donald Trump

Donald Trump supporters line up 26 hours early for Wisconsin campaign rally

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- President Donald Trump heads to battleground Wisconsin on Tuesday to rally supporters just down the street from where Democrats will meet in six months to nominate his opponent, a campaign trip that coincides with the Democratic presidential debate in neighboring Iowa.

Milwaukee temperatures didn't get out of the 30s Tuesday, but that didn't stop supporters of President Donald Trump from camping out for a chance to hear him speak.

They bundled up and braved the cold Monday to get a spot inside the arena. Some were in line for more than 24 hours, reported WISN.

Trump's campaign rally comes as the Senate prepares to start his impeachment trial later this week, which was a hot topic in the cold among his supporters.

"That scares me because I don't know who I would vote for after him. You know, is there going to be someone who is going to stand up for our country," said one supporter.

Trump's rally will begin at 7 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Panther Arena.

At the same time, six Democratic presidential candidates will go head-to-head in the first debate of 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
