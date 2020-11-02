Trump supporters, Rod Blagojevich show support for president at GOP rally in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Voters in Mount Greenwood showed their support for Donald Trump Sunday as former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich publicly backed the president.Trump supporters outside of the Firewater bar waved Trump signs while also pushing for the reopening of Illinois.Blagojevich, who was convicted on public corruption charges, had his prison sentence commuted by President Trump. He stood on stage showing his support for the president."This is why I am a Trump-ocrat. He is remaking the Republican party," Blagojevich said.The rally also focused on local and state Republican candidates. All the speakers talked about reopening Illinois despite the rise in COVID-19 cases."We need our businesses open and our jobs in full force and this lockdown is just going to put us deeper and deeper into poverty, and it is going to hit the black community more than anybody," said Devin Jones, 18th Ward Republican committeeman. "There is a lot of black support. There is black support for reopening businesses, for owning our communities, for owning our homes.""I really love President Trump. Strongly, strongly in favor of him for another four years," said Mary Krueger, a local nurse.Krueger said she has seen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in her hospital daily. She still throws her support behind President Trump, who is for reopening communities."He got all the ventilators out to the hot areas right away. He banned the travel from China, and you know, obviously, the man did catch the disease himself and he did well," Krueger said.How COVID-19 was handled has been a major issue people considered during the 2020 election. Millions have already voted early before election day.