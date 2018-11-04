WATCH LIVE: Barack Obama to speak at campaign event at UIC Pavilion in Chicago

Former President Barack Obama is campaigning in the Chicago area on Sunday, just days ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.Obama spoke Sunday afternoon at a get-out-the-vote rally in Gary, Indiana, supporting Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly. The rally ended at about 3 p.m. and he is slated to appear afterwards at a rally at the UIC Pavilion. He will be joined by gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker and several other Democrats on the ballot.Exactly ten years ago, Obama was elected the 44th President of the United States, the first African American to hold the nation's highest office.Meanwhile, Governor Bruce Rauner is making stops throughout the state in the hopes of securing a second term. He plans to speak with voters in Decatur and St. Charles, among other cities.President Donald Trump is also expected to return to the Midwest on Monday to help boost Republican votes. He will be in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for a campaign rally.