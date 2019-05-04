Politics

Weekend Watch: Alderman Ed Burke's financial ties

Alderman Ed Burke was re-elected in February despite facing federal corruption charges.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

Burke touted development deals for his 14th Ward during the campaign but it turns out Burke's own law firm had had financial ties and was benefiting from those deals.

Better Government Association's David Greising joined ABC 7 in the studio to talk about this issue in our community.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/
