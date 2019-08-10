Weekend Watch: Better Government Association investigates O'Hare Airport

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the United States, but it's plagued by unfinished projects, costly delays and broken promises.
Last month, Alejandra Cancino, with the Better Governmnet Association, discussed the organization's investigation into corruption at the airport.
WATCH: Corruption, fraud, insider dealing at O'Hare Airport
Since then, the Better Government Association has taken a lot of questions and comments about their findings.
Cancino returned to ABC7 Saturday to share their findings.
For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/