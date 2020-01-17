Women's March Chicago expected to draw thousands to Grant Park in support of women's right and civil liberties

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of marchers are expected Saturday, as groups gather in support of women's right and civil liberties for the Women's March Chicago at Grant Park.
ASSEMBLY AND ROUTE OF MARCH:
Gates will open at the entrance of Grant Park located off Ida B. Wells Parkway starting at 9 a.m., with the march stepping off at 11 a.m. The event will travel west on Jackson St. towards Michigan Ave, and then head north to Adams St. From there, it will continue west to Federal Plaza, where it is expected to disband by 1 p.m.
STREET CLOSURES:
The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is advising residents and motorists to be aware of the traffic impacts as participants gather in solidarity.
Columbus Dr. from Monroe St. to Ida B. Wells., Columbus Dr. to Lake Shore Drive will be closed Saturday at 5 a.m. to Saturday at 2 p.m.
Once the march steps off, rolling closures will be implemented along Michigan Ave. from Randolph St. to Van Buren St., and closures on Jackson are anticipated to be implemented as far west as LaSalle St.
Additional street closures may be implemented to ensure public safety.
Traffic control aides will be on hand to facilitate traffic.
WEATHER:
A winter weather advisory will be in effect with temperatures predicted to be in the mid-to-high 30s, paired with freezing rain and snow for most of the day. OEMC officials say they will have four CTA warming buses will be staged for the event and will make them available if the weather warrants.
RELATED: Chicago Weather LIVE RADAR: 1-5 inches of snow forecast from winter storm
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION:
Public transportation is strongly recommended.
CTA will provide extra bus and rail service for customers attending the March on Saturday, including increased service on the Red line, and longer trains on the Blue, Brown, Purple, Green and Orange lines and on the #147 Outer Drive Express bus route.
Customers can find travel information at transitchicago.com.
ADA PARATRANSIT DROP-OFF/PICK-UP:
Drop-Off/Pick-Up: The drop-off/pick-up location for people with disabilities is on Monroe, east of Columbus.
RIDE SERVICES (UBER & LYFT):
Drop-offs and pick-ups are prohibited on Lake Shore Drive, including on-ramps, off-ramps, medians, turning lanes shoulder and emergency pull-offs. This will be strictly enforced.
Ride share vehicles cannot stop, stand or park in bus or bicycle lanes, fire lanes, sidewalk crossings, bridges or any other areas. This will be strictly enforced.
IF YOU SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING:
The Chicago Police Department will deploy uniformed and plainclothes officers to the event to ensure the safety of participants, pedestrians and motorists. OEMC will be monitoring the event, as well as other concurrent events and citywide conditions accordingly.
OEMC urges everyone to be vigilant and aware of surroundings and report suspicious activity. If any suspicious criminal activity or suspicious objects are noticed, call 9-1-1 or notify on-site law enforcement personnel immediately. Some of these activities could be innocent; however, it's up to law enforcement to determine whether the behavior warrants investigations so, If You See Something, Say Something.
For emergency alert notifications, subscribe at www.NotifyChicago.org.
