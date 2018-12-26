COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Women's March won't be held in Chicago next month

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago will not hold an actual march next month as part of the nationwide Women's March, but organizers said they will hold some events.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago will not hold an actual march next month as part of the nationwide Women's March, but organizers said they will hold some events here on that day to mark the occasion.

According to published reports, the announcement came after a speech from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan earlier this year. He praised the National Women's March movement while also making a comment about Jews being "my enemy."

The national organization condemned those comments, but they were criticized for not doing so sooner.

Local Women's March events will still take place in several Chicago suburbs and Rockford on January 19.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventswomeneventsanti-semitismChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago churches help those in need on Christmas Day
Another Chance Church toy drive gives gifts to more than 10K kids
Mother-to-be wins house in Land Bank Authority lottery
Don't celebrate Christmas? See 7 things you can do on Dec. 25
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Family of missing UIC student Shalyha Ahmad pleads for public's help
Dow soars more than 1,000 points in a miraculous comeback
Retailers offer huge after-Christmas deals
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery
8 year old asks Santa for pediatric cancer research money
Shutdown to cut office overseeing federal food stamps by 95 percent
Man hit by car while crossing I-80 in Hammond with wife
Show More
Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing 1
Patients at surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
Video shows 5 men fighting lone NYPD officer; no charges filed
Police: Man shot girlfriend in front of son, 7, on Christmas
More News