Woman walking bike injured in Portage Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Portage Park Monday evening.Police said a 43-year-old woman was walking a bicycle into a crosswalk at the intersection of Laramie and Addison around 7:15 p.m.A dark-colored SUV was driving northbound on Laramie at the same time. The SUV struck the woman and did not stop, continuing north on Laramie, according to Chicago police.The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition with a head injury, police said.No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.