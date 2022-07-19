hit and run

Woman walking bike injured in Portage Park hit-and-run

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Bicyclist injured in Portage Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Portage Park Monday evening.

Police said a 43-year-old woman was walking a bicycle into a crosswalk at the intersection of Laramie and Addison around 7:15 p.m.


A dark-colored SUV was driving northbound on Laramie at the same time. The SUV struck the woman and did not stop, continuing north on Laramie, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic in fair condition with a head injury, police said.


No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoportage parkhit and runpedestrian struckchicago crimebicyclechicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Bronzeville hit-and-run victim ID'd as journalist, activist
Police release photos in deadly Bronzeville hit-and-run
1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says
Stolen car crashes into Near North Side restaurant, 6 hurt: officials
TOP STORIES
Chuck Goudie: Words from 15 years ago that especially matter today
Bronzeville hit-and-run victim ID'd as journalist, activist
2 found shot dead in Streeterville condo complex
Suburban cops honored for capturing accused Highland Park shooter
Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philadelphia | VIDEO
Police laud actions of witness who killed Indiana mall shooter
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy, breezy Tuesday
Show More
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
Highland Park, IL shooting victim's father suffers brain hemorrhage
West suburban Candycopia offers sour candy challenge
Youth Guidance offers programs to help kids and teens succeed
Search for gunman in Huntley double shooting expands to Bartlett
More TOP STORIES News