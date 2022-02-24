sinkhole

Sinkhole opens in Porter County after storm sewer fails

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two vehicles had to be pulled from a sinkhole that opened up in Porter County, Indiana, after a storm sewer failed.

The incident happened in the Carriage Hills subdivision in Jackson Township, near Valparaiso.

Photos from a local towing company show two vehicles that had to be lifted out of the sinkhole after they fell into the roadway. Two people were in one of the vehicles, but they were not seriously injured when they fell through the roadway.

What exactly caused the storm sewer to fail was not immediately clear. No further details have yet been released by county or township officials.
