Search underway for homicide suspect in Posen, Illinois State Police say | Watch Live

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are searching south suburban Posen for a homicide suspect after pursuing the suspect's vehicle on I-294 near 147th Street.
Police said the suspect ran from a vehicle after it was stopped Thursday afternoon.
Police have not released any details about the suspect's description or the vehicle he was in.
Police also have not released any details on the homicide, including when and where it took place.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
