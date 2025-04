1 charged after nurse, officer attacked in Loyola University Medical Center ER

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a hospital emergency room attack.in the western suburbs last month.

The incident took place at about 1:30 a.m. on March 24. Christian Harper, 24, is accused of punching a nurse in the face twice and kicking a Maywood police officer in the face, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Police went to Loyola Hospital to respond to the call for help.

Harper faces charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated battery to a nurse.