1 in custody after high-speed chase on I-290 in western suburbs ends in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 9:46AM
Bensenville police said at least one person is in custody Wednesday after a high-speed chase in the western suburbs ended in Chicago overnight.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person is in custody Wednesday after a high-speed chase in the western suburbs ended in Chicago overnight, Bensenville police said.

Illinois State Police assisted officers from Bensenville, Elmhurst, and Berkeley in their pursuit down the Eisenhower.

Bensenville police said the chase ended with an arrest just off I-290 and Ashland Avenue near Rush Hospital.

It's not clear what led up to the chase.

