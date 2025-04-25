24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 dies after falling onto CTA Green Line tracks in Oak Park, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, April 25, 2025 11:25AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

OAK PARK, ill. (WLS) -- A person died after falling onto the tracks at a CTA Green Line station in Oak Park Friday morning, police said.

The Oak Park Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the CTA Oak Park Green Line station at 728 South Boulevard for a report of a person unresponsive on the tracks.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Video from the CTA station showed a male subject get off a train and sat on a bench on the platform before he fell off, police said.

AN on-duty attendant observed the person fall on video and went to the platform to speak with him. Police said the person appeared intoxicated and said he did not need assistance.

The attendant left the platform to notify CTA Control and when the attendant returned about three minutes later, the person had fallen onto the tracks and made contact with the electrified third rail, police said.

There were no other patrons on the platform at the time. Power was temporarily shut off and the body was removed from the tracks.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW