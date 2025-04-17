Over 100 from 34 countries take oath of allegiance to become US citizens in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- More than 100 people from 34 countries took the oath of allegiance to become U.S. citizens Thursday in Joliet.

It was a long time coming for Alphonso Dormun. As the lone representative from Liberia Thursday, Dormun immigrated to America in 1985: Forty years later, the longtime green card holder says his days of living in limbo are over.

"I feel a part of American history. Like immigrants kept coming to this country for the past 200 years, and then, you know, making it their own. So, it does mean a lot to me," Dormun said.

It also meant a lot to a Mexican couple, who said being an American is a life-changing opportunity.

"This is our home; this is where our story evolved into the next step. We have had a lot of great opportunities in U.S.; now it's official," Alejandra Perez Madrigal said.

Before administering the oath, federal Judge Laura McNally used the words of the national anthem to make a very subtle reference to the current times in America.

"These are times where we are nervous and scared: Is the flag still there?" McNally said.

The Trump administration's attack on immigrants wasn't lost on Democratic 14th District Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, who welcomed the new citizens.

"I tried to convey a sincere welcome. Obviously that stands in sharp contrast to the rhetoric we are hearing from Donald Trump," Underwood said.

The Kukharenko family from Ukraine was so concerned about the anti-immigrant rhetoric coming from the White House, they were worried Thursday's ceremony may have been canceled.

"We've been playing in the green card lottery with my wife since, I guess, 2010 or 2009 actually. So it's been a very long journey," Anton Kukharenko said.

They said it was a journey well worth it, even if it took decades.

"Everybody needs a fair chance to seek refuge in another country; people have good reasons why they are coming here, and when they come, seek to approve what we already have," Dormun said.

Thursday's ceremony was the second one held in the 14th Congressional District outside of the federal courthouse in Chicago.

Underwood says because her district has so many immigrants, she hopes the naturalization ceremonies continue to be held there every year.