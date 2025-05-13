11 South Side elementary school students taken to hospitals after possibly eating something: sources

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eleven students from a South Side elementary school have been taken to local hospitals after possibly eating something, sources say.

Chopper 7 was over Fort Dearborn Elementary School, located at 9025 S. Throop St. in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood, about 2 p.m. There were a number of Chicago fire trucks and ambulances on the scene.

Officials said the 11 students were in good condition.

Sources said they may have eaten "something" before they were taken to hospitals.

It was not immediately clear what they may have eaten.

Chicago Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.