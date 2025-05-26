2 charged after Illinois State Police trooper hit by wrong-way driver near I-57 in Markham: ISP

Two people are in custody after an Illinois State Police trooper was hit by a wrong-way driver near I-57 and 159th Street in Markham, ISP said.

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men have been charged in a crash that injured an Illinois State Police trooper on I-57 in the south suburbs, police said.

The video in this story is from a previous report

Police said 44-year-old William Oiler and 57-year-old Herbert Needom of Harvey have both been charged with a county of felony theft. Oiler was also charged with was also charged with three counts of fleeing to elude, fleeing to elude, great bodily harm, fleeing to elude, damage to property over $300 and one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Needom was also charged with one count of burglary tools.

The incident started last Thursday when Country Club Hills police attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle wanted in connection with a theft.

Police said the vehicle fled and went the wrong-way on a ramp onto I-57 when a trooper was entering I-57 southbound from 159th Street.

The squad car struck the fleeing vehicle head-on and the two suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police said Oiler and Needom were both arrested a short time later.

The trooper was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.