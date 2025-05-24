2 in custody after Illinois State Police trooper hit by wrong-way driver near I-57 in Markham: ISP

Two people are in custody after an Illinois State Police trooper was hit by a wrong-way driver near I-57 and 159th Street in Markham, ISP said.

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were taken into custody after an Illinois State Police trooper was hit by a wrong-way driver and injured Thursday in the south suburbs, officials said.

The crash took place about 1:05 p.m. near Interstate 57 and 159th Street in Markham.

Police announced the arrests Friday. Charges have not yet been filed.

A squad car and white sedan could be seen off a ramp in the area. Both appeared to have damage, and there were some closures, while police investigated.

Police said the trooper was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but they did not provide any additional information about the trooper's condition, what led up to the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate.