2 officers recovering, 1 person in custody after sedan hits police vehicle in Grand Crossing: CPD

Two officers are recovering and one person is in custody after a car crash in Grand Crossing, Chicago on Tuesday, CPD said.

Two officers are recovering and one person is in custody after a car crash in Grand Crossing, Chicago on Tuesday, CPD said.

Two officers are recovering and one person is in custody after a car crash in Grand Crossing, Chicago on Tuesday, CPD said.

Two officers are recovering and one person is in custody after a car crash in Grand Crossing, Chicago on Tuesday, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers are recovering after a sedan hit their vehicle on the city's South Side on Tuesday afternoon, CPD said.

Police said the crash happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7600-block of South Maryland Avenue just before 5 p.m.

A grey sedan was traveling southbound on Maryland Avenue when it hit a CPD vehicle in traffic, police said.

Two officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition for minor injuries.

One person, who was inside the sedan, was taken into custody.

Area detectives are investigating, and police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood