2 CPD officers, former Cook County assistant state's attorney charged in over $100K overtime scheme

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers and a former Cook County assistant state's attorney are facing serious charges.

They are accused of scheming to collect more than $100,000 in overtime benefits that state prosecutors say they should not have received.

Police officers Jason Arroyo, 40, and Edis Skrgic, 35, both of Chicago, and former Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Moore, 46, of McCall, Idaho, were charged with two counts of theft of governmental property over $100,000 and two counts of official misconduct.

Moore was also charged with an additional count of official misconduct and one count of obstructing justice.

The three defendants pleaded not guilty Thursday in court.

Each defendant could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

They're next due in court Sept. 17.

In a statement Thursday, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said, "The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is committed the work of justice and holds all employees to the highest standards. We do not condone the alleged actions of this former assistant state's attorney and fully cooperated with this investigation as we continue our critical work for everyone in Cook County. We are unable to further comment."

CPD said it does not comment on pending litigation.