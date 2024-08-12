Dolton deputy police chief indicted on charges of bankruptcy fraud, perjury

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Dolton Deputy Police Chief Lewis Lacey was indicted Monday on bankruptcy charges by a federal grand jury in Chicago.

Prosecutors released a statement, saying the 61-year-old who lives in Matteson has been charged with bankruptcy fraud, making false statements and declarations in a bankruptcy case and perjury. Each count comes with up to 5 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Lacey has filed "numerous" personal bankruptcy cases since the 1980s in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Northern Illinois, including petitions in 2019 and 2020 which automatically stayed enforcement of a settlement Lacey reached in 2017 with a lawsuit plaintiff in state court.

Prosecutors say the indictment alleges Lacey filed the 2019 bankruptcy petition shortly after the plaintiff moved to enforce the $55,000 settlement, saying Lacey still owed them $43,000.

Prosecutors also say Lacey made false and fraudulent statements in oral statements and documents submitted in the bankruptcy cases, including about his monthly income and bank accounts under his control. They also allege he lied about being separated from his spouse, and that she did not live with him or contribute to his monthly income or mortgage.

Prosecutors say Lacey was a police officer in the Dolton Police Department during the alleged scheme for which he is charged.

His arraignment has not yet been set.

The Dolton Village Board has ordered an investigation into the city's finances as well as Mayor Tiffany Henyard, and hired former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to lead it. In her presentation of preliminary findings last week, she found several instances in which a staggering amount of overtime was paid to a small number of police officers, in some cases more than their annual salaries

One item highlighted was overtime for Lacey, which totaled over $215,000 from 2022 to 2024.

