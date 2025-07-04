24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
3 children among 5 hospitalized after stabbing, fire in Logan Square: source

One of the injured adults is in custody, a source told ABC7.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 4, 2025 4:03PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people, including three children, were hospitalized after a stabbing and reports of a fire on the city's Northwest Side on Friday morning, a source told ABC7.

A source said one of the injured adults is in custody.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the Logan Square neighborhood's 3600-block of West Palmer Street.

There, first responders found three children who had been stabbed, a source said.

All three children were taken to Stroger Hospital. One is in critical condition, and the other two are in unknown conditions.

A adult believed to have suffered fire-related injuries was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police took another adult, a woman, into custody. She was transported to Community First Hospital.

Further information was not immediately available.

