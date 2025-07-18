2 hospitalized after fight while exiting CTA Blue Line train in West Loop

Chicago police said two men were hospitalized in an altercation after exiting a CTA Blue Line train in the West Loop Friday morning.

Chicago police said two men were hospitalized in an altercation after exiting a CTA Blue Line train in the West Loop Friday morning.

Chicago police said two men were hospitalized in an altercation after exiting a CTA Blue Line train in the West Loop Friday morning.

Chicago police said two men were hospitalized in an altercation after exiting a CTA Blue Line train in the West Loop Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were hospitalized after getting into an altercation after exiting a CTA Blue Line train in the West Loop Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 12:38 a.m. in the 400-block of South Clinton Street.

Police said a 50-year-old man and a male suspect were in a verbal altercation while riding a CTA train.

After getting off the train, police said the altercation became physical.

The 50-year-old victim was struck in the face and then took out a sharp object and hit the suspect, police said.

The 50-year-old victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The suspect was transported to RUSH Hospital with an injury to his chin, police said.