24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 seriously injured in stabbing on Loop CTA Blue Line platform

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 31, 2025 10:35AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were seriously injured in an attack on a CTA Blue Line platform downtown Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The attack occurred at about 10:33 p.m. on a platform in the 100-block of West Lake Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said a 51-year-old man and a 30-year-old man got into a verbal altercation with a male suspect who took out a sharp object and struck both victims before fleeing the scene.

The 51-year-old man suffered a laceration to the face and the 30-year-old man suffered an injury to the chest, police said. Both were transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW