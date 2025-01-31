2 seriously injured in stabbing on Loop CTA Blue Line platform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were seriously injured in an attack on a CTA Blue Line platform downtown Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The attack occurred at about 10:33 p.m. on a platform in the 100-block of West Lake Street.

Police said a 51-year-old man and a 30-year-old man got into a verbal altercation with a male suspect who took out a sharp object and struck both victims before fleeing the scene.

The 51-year-old man suffered a laceration to the face and the 30-year-old man suffered an injury to the chest, police said. Both were transported to Northwestern memorial Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.