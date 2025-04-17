Cooking up a Storm: How to make Wildfire's popular chopped salad

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was Cooking up a Storm Thursday, and some would consider it a "salad staple."
The chopped salad has been on the menu for decades at Wildfire.
The restaurant is celebrating its 30th year as a 1940s-style supper club.
The original location on Erie Street, which opened in 1995, is still there.
RELATED: Try a meal eaten on the Titanic at Lincolnshire restaurant; chef shares recipe
Wildfire Executive Chef Joe Decker helped make the popular salad.
Yield: 2-3 servings
Ingredients
2 cups iceberg lettuce, cut into 3/4-inch dice, washed and dried
2 cups romaine hearts, cut into 3/4-inch dice, washed and dried
1/4 cup sliced scallions
1/4 cup fresh blanched corn, removed from cob (about 1/2 ear of corn)
1/4 cup fresh roma tomato, 1/4-inch diced (about one small tomato)
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
1 cup fried tortilla strips
1/4 cup cooked bacon bits (about 4 slices)
1/2 cup diced cooked chicken breast (about 3 oz.)
6 Tbsp. Wildfire Bottled Citrus Lime Vinaigrette Dressing
1/4 ripe avocado, diced
Method
In a medium size stainless steel bowl, combine all ingredients except avocado and fold/toss gently together until mixed well.
Top with diced avocado and serve immediately.