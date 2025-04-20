2 men killed, woman critically injured in serious South Austin crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A serious West Side crash left two men dead and a woman critically injured early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said officers were on their way to respond to a call when they saw a dark-colored sedan speeding southbound on Central Avenue. The officers reported the vehicle to dispatchers and continued to their initial call.

A short time later, police said, a 36-year-old man was driving another dark-colored sedan eastbound on Augusta Boulevard when he ran a red light at Central Avenue just after 2 a.m., striking the sedan originally spotted by officers.

One of the sedans also struck the front end of a beige minivan, which was arriving at the light.

The sedans eventually stopped in the yards of two separate South Austin homes. Three people in those two vehicles suffered severe trauma to their bodies.

Police said the 36-year-old driver was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 35-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the same sedan, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man, who was driving the other sedan, was also taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 45-year-old man who was driving the minivan did not report any injuries and refused medical services.

CPD's Major Accident detectives are investigating the crash.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

