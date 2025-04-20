Driver killed in Morgan Park crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver died in a South Side crash early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the crash near West 111th and South Halsted streets in the Morgan Park neighborhood just after 12:15 a.m.

Police said the driver of a silver sedan lost control and hit a median before being becoming airborne.

The 69-year-old hit a tree and landed in the street, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There's no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control.

CPD's Major Accident detectives are investigating the crash.

Police did not immediately provide further information.