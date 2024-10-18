2 students struck, injured by school bus outside Bartlett High School

2 students injured after being struck by school bus outside Bartlett HS

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- Bartlett police said two students were struck by a school bus and injured outside Bartlett High School Friday afternoon.

Police said that at about 3:20 p.m. they were called to the school at 701 Schick Road. Police said the students, a boy and a girl, were running alongside a school bus that was pulling into the bus lane when they fell and were struck.

Fire officials said the boy had his arm run over and was taken to S.t Alexius Hospital where he is in good condition. The girl is in fair-to-critical condition after being run over in the pelvic area, fire officials said. She was initially taken to Central DuPage Hospital and then was airlifted to Loyola Medical Center.

The students' ages were not immediately known.

Bartlett police are working with School District U-46 to investigate the incident.

