2 teens found dead inside car, Hoffman Estates police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 2, 2025 6:03PM
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- Two teenagers were found dead inside a car in the north suburbs early Sunday, police said.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were found unresponsive inside a car at about 12:37 a.m. in the 200 block of E. Berkley Lane, police said.

Hoffman Estates police said both teens were rushed to area hospitals, but they both died.

Police said that a preliminary autopsy shows that the cause of death appears to be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

The case remains under investigation.

No other information was provided.

