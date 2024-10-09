Chicago marathon street closures begin Wednesday for Sunday's 2024 race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Street closures begin Wednesday and continue all week in preparation for Sunday's Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

The race starts and finishes in Grant Park, traveling through 29 neighborhoods along its course. There are street closures before, during and after the race.

All streets will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, the city said. Here is the complete list of street closures by day.

Wednesday, October 9

Jackson Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at 10 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 14 at 6 a.m.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 14 at 3 p.m.

Thursday, October 10

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, October 14 at 3 p.m.

Friday, October 11

Columbus Drive from Monroe to Jackson St. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Congress Plaza on Michigan Ave. (Van Buren St. to Harrison St. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave to Congress Plaza will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Ida B. Wells from Congress Plaza to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

Columbus Dr. from Randolph to Monroe St. will be closed at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m.

Roosevelt Rd. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 6 p.m.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 2 p.m.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, October 13 at 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

Columbus Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Road will be closed 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Michigan Ave. from Madison to 9th St. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 9 a.m.

Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan to Columbus Dr. will be closed at 4 a.m. and open at 6 p.m.

Michigan Ave. from 9th St. to Roosevelt Rd will be closed at 5:30 a.m. and open at 4 p.m.

There will also be parking restrictions along the marathon course marked with "No Parking Zone" signs. Towing will be strictly enforced the city said.

