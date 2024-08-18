ABC7 gets inside look at Joint Information Center for around-the-clock communication during DNC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accurate and quick communication between different agencies during an ever-evolving event like the Democratic National Convention is crucial.

That is where the Joint Information Center comes in.

ABC7 got an inside look at the JIC, where nearly two dozen city, state and federal agencies are communicating around-the-clock during the convention.

The Secret Service is leading operations at the JIC, located inside the Office of Emergency Management and Communications building right down the street from the United Center.

Media inquiries to different agencies will come right to this room, and it is also where agencies will work together to put out information if an unplanned situation begins unfolding.

Secret Service Public Affairs Specialist Joe Biesk said putting out accurate information is crucial.

"You know, it's really vital that we get accurate information out quickly to the public. Especially if there's a situation developing, we want there to be accurate information that the public gets," Biesk said.

Officials said the JIC is open now through the conclusion of the convention.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's office also has a presence inside the JIC.

City emergency officials are also encouraging residents to sign up for DNC alerts by texting "DNC" to 226787.