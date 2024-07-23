Convention to be held from Aug. 19-22 at United Center, McCormick Place

Chicago DNC 2024: What to know about Democratic convention after Biden drops out of race

Democrats are determined not to repeat the 1968 brokered convention in Chicago that culminated with the election of Richard Nixon when they return here in August.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Democratic National Convention is taking place next month in Chicago, just weeks after the Republican National Convention was held in Milwaukee.

Chicago beat out New York and Atlanta to host the DNC. It will have a major impact on the city.

When and where is the DNC?

The DNC will be held at the United Center and at McCormick Place from Aug. 19-22.

From Democrat to Republican, uneventful to infamous, Chicago has hosted more national political conventions than any other city.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison said it was a tough decision to pick Chicago, but ultimately the city's labor connections and its immediate readiness to handle roughly 50,000 visitors, 20,000 members of the media and 5,500 delegates, alternates and other guests expected to come to the convention, helped it win the bid.

City leaders pledged to work with state and federal partners to ensure everyone coming to the convention can feel safe, and talked about how they will make sure it's not just downtown and areas near convention activities that will take part in what is expected to be a $150 million boost to the Chicago area.

Who is big winner from Chicago's selection to host DNC?

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington talks about the impact of the Democratic National Convention on Chicago.

The last time the DNC was in Chicago was in 1996, and that convention managed to break even.

At the convention, Democrats will choose who will be at the top of the next presidential ticket.

The largest city in the Midwest has long been considered a bastion of the pro-labor movement that helped Brandon Johnson's progressive campaign for mayor.

Tourism industry leaders in the state are looking forward to the worldwide media contingent that converges on the city to cover the convention. They believe that will help send out positive images of Chicago, rather than the crime that has dominated much national media coverage in recent years.

Leaders say the hospitality industry has rebounded pretty well from the pandemic, and the convention will likely boost the city's image for years to come. And, as a bonus, the timing of the convention may be one of the best times of year to showcase the beautiful sites and features of Chicago.

How to attend

Specific street and sidewalk closures, parking restrictions and CTA reroutes are expected to be released this month.

Metra will offer shuttle trains during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The shuttles will run from the O'Hare Transfer Station to Union Station every hour.

Metra said it will take about 35 minutes to get conventioneers from O'Hare to Union Station.

The service will run Aug. 12 through the 30th. It will be available on weekends.

The O'Hare Transfer Station is located near the airport's multimodal rental car facility.

A one-way ticket will cost $3.75. Tickets can be purchased via the Ventra app before boarding.

Visit chicago.gov for the latest information.