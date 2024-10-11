2024 election: Here's why Gen Z Latinx voters say they can't decide between Trump, Harris

Some Gen Z Latinx voters say the 2024 election candidates' immigration policies make it difficult to choose between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is bringing you a new series, called "The Z Vote," where we dive into the political issues on the minds of Gen Zers.

We kick off the series with Gen Zers in the Latinx community who say they are not confident in either presidential candidate.

ABC7 dove into how the candidates' policies around immigration are keeping young Hispanic voters resistant.

"We can fix your houses; you can have our tacos. But the people that live in Mexico, or say, Puerto Rico, you know, can't come here safely without a bunch of hate," said Alina Andino, a Latinx Gen Z voter.

Andino, 26, is not confident in either presidential candidate. She says while she will vote, she has thought about not casting a ballot at all. She is not alone.

"Our youth are much more engaged in protest, protest politics versus electoral politics," said Latino Policy Forum President Sylvia Puente. "Much less likely to turn out to vote."

According to the Latino Policy Forum, Latinos have the lowest percentage of eligible voters who are registered to vote. Many of those eligible voters who are not registered to vote are Gen Zers.

"It feels infuriating, honestly, to constantly trying to prove a point to Gen Zers who don't want to vote in this election," said Perla Santoyo, who a member of Gen Z.

Santoyo said she has waited 25 years to become a U.S. citizen and is still waiting, which means she is leaning on her peers to vote for her.

"They have the ability to make a difference," Santoyo said.

But how much of a difference is where the resistance comes, especially on immigration policies.

The young voters told ABC7 that they cannot trust Vice President Kamala Harris to solve the complications around gaining U.S. citizenship, but with former President Donald Trump, they say they fear mass deportations.

"They asked her a question about, what would you do different from Joe Biden?" said Rolando Herrejon, a Gen Z voter.

On "The View," Harris answered, "There is not a thing that comes to mind."

"What would be the point of having somebody to come into presidency and change nothing?" Herrejon said.

Herrejon, 25, says that is why he is putting his support behind Trump.

"It's more so just for the economy," Herrejon said.

On the flipside, Andino calls Harris the "lesser evil" of the two with more efforts to reach the Latino community, including Spanish-speaking ads.

Andino says it would be hard not to support a woman for president.

"Women run the world. And I always tell people, like, if women weren't popping out babies, none of us would be here even having this conversation," Andino said.