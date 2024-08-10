Kennedy Blades, daughter of Chicago police sergeant, competing in women's wrestling at Olympics

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The daughter of a Chicago Police Department sergeant is competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kennedy Blades is an Olympic athlete competing in women's 76kg freestyle wrestling.

Blades is the daughter of Chicago police 7th District Sergeant Cindy Ramos. The department posted a message on social media Saturday congratulating Blades on her accomplishments.

After winning her match on Saturday, the wrestler will go for the gold medal in her event early Sunday at 6:40 a.m. CT Chicago time, which is 1:40 p.m. Paris time.

Blades, just 20 years old, defeated six-time world champion and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Adeline Gray at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials in April to qualify for the Paris Games in the 76-kilogram class.

"I felt there's something more that I wanted," Blades said at the time. "And I think I've just manipulated my mind to going for gold, bringing home a gold medal from the Olympics. So that (beating Gray) was just the first step."

Blades, who dominates at nearly 6-feet tall in a sport that often favors stockier athletes, could be the next great star for a country where girls wrestling is the fastest-growing high school sport.

Blades solidified herself as a Paris favorite with the win over Gray, and U.S. women's coach Terry Steiner believes she has the ability and the confidence to win it all.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.