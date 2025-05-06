2025 Chicago Water Week underway | What to know

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Water Week is underway; it's a chance to celebrate all things water in the city.

Dozens of events are planned this week, both indoors and outdoors.

Kalindi Parikh joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

This is the fifth annual Chicago Water Week.

SEE ALSO: Shedd Aquarium 'Wonder of Water' exhibit may allow visitors to taste water from around the world

Parikh talked about the significance of Water Week, and what she hopes people will take away from it.

She also spoke about the Freshwater Forum with Peter Annin: the signature event of Water Week.

And she touched on how Water Week connects to the mission of her organization, Current.

Visit currentwater.org for more information on the events.