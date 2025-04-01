Shedd Aquarium 'Wonder of Water' exhibit may allow visitors to taste water from around the world

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new pop-up exhibit at the Shedd Aquarium.

Visitors at the new "Wonder of Water" exhibit may get to taste waters from around the world.

"The message of this exhibit is a simple one: water is what makes the dazzling biodiversity on Earth possible. Water is a precious and finite resource," said Sarah Hezel, vice president of design and exhibits at Shedd Aquarium.

Brian Sprague, manager of public engagement at Shedd Aquarium, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

ABC7 Chicago's 630 p.m. streaming show team tried examples of what Lake Michigan, the Red Sea and the Dead Sea might taste like.

Visit www.sheddaquarium.org for more information.